Odisha CM welcomes panel on examination reforms

Bhubaneswar, July 26 (IANS): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday welcomed the setting up of the high-powered Task Force on examination reforms, saying the landmark initiative would pave the way for a more transparent, secure, and future-ready education ecosystem in line with the vision of the ‘Viksit Bharat’.
In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister stated that the future of India's students has always been the foremost priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The constitution of the High Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani reflects his unwavering commitment to safeguarding merit, integrity and excellence in our examination system,” said Majhi.
Calling the announcement by the PM as a landmark step, CM Majhi further added, “This landmark initiative will strengthen the trust of millions of students and pave the way for a more transparent, secure and future-ready education ecosystem, advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a task force on exam reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The Prime Minister in a video message said that the report of the task force will be used for taking steps to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations.
The decision to rope in Nilekani, who is the brain behind Aadhaar number, comes a day after a students' agitation against alleged paper leaks concluded following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Apart from technology expert Nandan Nilekani, the task force will include former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena, an official statement said.
"This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," PM Modi said.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.