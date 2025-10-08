Odisha CM urges students to explore diverse career paths at Cuttack school centenary celebrations

During the centenary celebration of Barendra Krushna Government High School in Banki, Cuttack, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi encouraged students to pursue fields beyond academics, such as sports, dance, music, and arts, which offer significant opportunities for growth and success, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

He advised against fixating solely on government jobs, noting, “In our studenthood, there were limited options beyond government job. Now the time has changed. Parents and teachers should support students in finding their comfort zone and not force them into specific career paths like medicine or engineering. Successful career choices extend beyond these fields and opportunities are now boundless.”

Emphasis on modern education

Highlighting the importance of education in Indian culture as the path from ignorance to knowledge, Majhi stressed the need to adapt to societal changes through new educational approaches.

He praised the National Education Policy-2020, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promptly adopted by Odisha, stating, “This policy aims to transform the state’s education system.” The policy focuses on delivering quality education to students.

Investment in education

The Chief Minister outlined the state’s commitment to strengthening primary education, with a record Rs 31,000 crore allocated in the current budget, representing 14.2% of the total budget and 3.9% of Odisha’s GSDP. This places Odisha among the top states for education spending. He announced plans to fill 44,433 teaching positions within three years and allocate Rs 12,000 crore for school infrastructure, adding, “Around 44,433 teaching positions will be filled up within three years and Rs 12,000 crore spent on school infrastructure.”

Support for school development

Celebrating the centenary of Barendra Krushna High School as a milestone of enlightenment, Majhi described the institution as “not just a school but a movement empowering local communities through education, instilling self-respect and awareness.” He pledged Rs 1 crore from his discretionary fund for a new auditorium and assured support for further infrastructure needs.