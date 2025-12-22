Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launches development projects in Koraput



Joining as the chief guest on the fourth day of this five-day festival organised at the Koraput Shaheed Laxman Nayak Manch, the Chief Minister first paid tribute to Shaheed Laxman Nayak and all the freedom fighters of the district and said that Koraput district, a place of unparalleled beauty, is known all over the world as a unique gift of nature. Koraput soil plays a major role in society, fostering peace, simplicity, and love. He said that coffee, black cumin seeds, and Kotpad sarees produced in Koraput soil have created a distinct identity not only in Odisha but also across the country and abroad.



He further noted that the Koraput district is also known for millet production, a grain known as Sri Anna. Currently, millet is being cultivated on about 72,000 hectares in the Koraput district under the Anna Abhiyan. He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Raimati Ghiuria, the district's leading woman farmer and custodian of millet cultivation.



The Chief Minister said that the mantra of his government is development and heritage. He emphasised that his government is committed to strengthening the social and economic development of the Koraput region.

He advised the district's farmers to engage in allied agricultural activities, such as fish, poultry, and duck farming, alongside traditional agriculture.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Gokulanand Mallick said that the tribal culture of Koraput is very rich. It is the duty of all of them to bring the rich culture and traditions of the district to the people.