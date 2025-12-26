Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates new SOG training centre at Chandaka

CM Majhi said that the contribution of the SOG towards suppressing the Maoist problem that has been going on in the state for more than three decades is unique and the government has been successful in meeting the deadline set by the Central Government to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 2026.

The recent mass surrender of 22 Maoists in Malkangiri district is an encouraging step in this direction. Due to the guidance of the Prime Minister and the strategy of the Home Minister, the country is moving rapidly on the path of peace and development, the Chief Minister added.

Announcing the risk allowance for personnel of the SOG and other related anti-Naxal agencies, the Chief Minister said that from this December, the officers of the Special Operation Group or SOG who are directly engaged in the anti-Naxal campaign will get a maximum monthly allowance of Rs. 25,000.

