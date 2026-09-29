Child nutrition requires coordinated efforts, says Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, in the presence of Deputy CM and Women and Child Development Minister Pravati Parida, participated in the state-level celebrations of “Angan Ka Utsav” and the 9th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah-2026 in Bhubaneswar.



During the programme, the CM Majhi distributed school bags containing essential learning kits to pre-school children, aimed at supporting early childhood education, encouraging regular attendance and providing children with learning materials.



The CM also felicitated Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers and ASHA workers for their contribution to maternal and child health and welfare services.

