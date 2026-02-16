Mohan Charan Majhi details progress of Lingaraj Temple transformation plan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the historic Lingaraj Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri before announcing significant progress on the temple's redevelopment project.



The CM confirmed that the Phase One tender process is complete and work is imminent, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a second phase also in preparation.



Speaking to the media, he said, "Today is the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri. On this occasion, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all devotees. The Ekamra Kshetra of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar is a renowned Shaivite centre of India. For the peripheral development and beautification of Lord Lingaraj's Ekamra Kshetra, our government, since coming to power, has allotted 180 crore rupees in the first phase for the Lingaraj project. The tender process has already been completed, and work is about to begin."