Odisha CM lays foundation for 204 Model Primary Schools in Khordha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for 204 Godabarish Mishra Model Primary Schools during a special event in Khordha district, aiming to strengthen the primary education in the state.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that primary education forms the foundation of a student’s learning journey.

“The stronger the foundation, the brighter the child’s future will be. Therefore, our government has implemented the ‘Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Vidyalaya’ Scheme to develop and the strengthen primary education framework. Through this initiative, a more robust and organized learning environment will be created in primary schools. Children will receive education through modern technologies and will have access to the highest standard and qualitative education,” said CM Majhi.

It may be noted that the scheme was launched in January this year at Banpur area of Khordha district. In the first phase, 2,200 Godabarish Mishra Model Primary Schools will be established across the state with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.