Odisha CM inaugurates Suravi-2026; urges students to focus on skills

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated the state-level children’s festival ‘Suravi-2026’ and presented the Chief Minister’s Education Awards to meritorious individuals and institutions at a ceremony held at Capital High School here in Bhubaneswar.

According to an official statement, the three-day festival, organised by the School and Mass Education Department from November 12 to 14, is being held under the theme ‘Samruddha Bhasha, Samruddha Odisha’ (Prosperous Language, Prosperous Odisha). More than 2,500 students from across Odisha are participating in the event to showcase their talents, creativity and innovative ideas.

Addressing the assembled students, teachers and parents on the occasion, the Chief Minister said he felt immense satisfaction seeing the bright future of the country in front of him.