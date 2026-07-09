Odisha CM directs Collectors to identify land for 2,200 model primary schools



Earlier on July 3, Majhi held an interactive session with Japanese business delegates at Lok Seva Bhawan (State Secretariat) and informed that India's ACME Group and Japan's IHI Corporation signing agreements for green ammonia and green methanol will create more than 7,600 jobs.

During an interactive session here, he said that the cooperation between Japan and his state will prove to be a milestone. He added that the projects for green ammonia and green methanol will be set up in Paradeep and Gopalpur.

"While the relationship between India and Japan grows stronger day by day, today's cooperation with Japan in Odisha will prove to be a milestone. Today, Agreements were signed with ACME and IHI for green ammonia and green methanol. These projects will be set up in Paradeep and Gopalpur. This will bring an investment of Rs 67,000 Crores to Odisha and create more than 7600 jobs," CM Majhi said.