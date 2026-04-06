Odisha clears Rs 589 crore handloom plan, distributes smartphones to Anganwadi employees

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has approved the Mukhyamantri Hastatanta Bikasha Yojana (MHBY), with a budgetary provision of Rs 589.10 crore over a period of five years.

The scheme includes infrastructure support for pre-loom, on-loom and post-loom activities in handloom clusters with provision of modern machinery to support design diversification and market adaptability. Besides, weavers will be ensured regular supply of quality yarn, dyes and chemicals at optimal prices through raw material bank. Other provisions of the scheme include employment generation and skill development for weavers and ancillary workers.

Official sources said MHBY aims to protect and promote Odisha handloom through geographical indication (GI), trademarks and publicity.

It aims to expand production, increase the number of active weaver households, and preserve traditional skills. There will also be regular assessments to ensure effective implementation and impact of the scheme.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to distribute over 79,000 smartphones to anganwadi workers, lady supervisors and block coordinators for effective monitoring of the nutritional status of mothers and children. A total of Rs 93 crore will be spent on the project.

The smartphone devices will enable efficient tracking and management of POSHAN Abhiyaan activities, including beneficiary registration, daily data entry, monitoring of supplementary nutrition distribution, growth measurement and pre-school education.

The cabinet also cleared a package to revive the defunct Badamba Cooperative Sugar Industries Ltd (BCSIL) in Cuttack district. Official sources said the move comes after the chief minister requested the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) to consider reviving the sugar mill, which was lying defunct since 2011.

The IPL has proposed to establish a Rs 352 crore integrated greenfield sugar complex, comprising a 3,500 tonne of canes per day sulphur-less sugar plant, 16 MW cogeneration plant, and 10 TPD compressed biogas (CBG) plant over the vacant land of defunct Badamba Sugar Mill.