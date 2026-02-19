Odisha Class 10 board exams start amid tight security

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and S&ME Minister Nityananda Gond also wished the students good luck. CM Majhi wrote, “Remember, this is not merely your academic evaluation, but rather a true measure of your patience, perseverance, and self-confidence. Without getting overwhelmed by any mental pressure, proceed to the examination center with a positive mindset and firm determination because a calm mind and unwavering confidence are the prime mantras for an excellent performance. Your tireless efforts and dedication will surely bear fruit and grant you success beyond expectations. I wish all the students outstanding performance as well as a bright and successful future.”