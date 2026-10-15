Odisha: Clashes between student groups at Utkal University ahead of student union elections



"I want to just say that Utkal University is not safe for its students. All of the non-students are coming here, and they are putting pressure on the students. They are actually violating the fundamental rights of the students," the student said.

The student alleged that some students had received threats for not supporting a particular organisation.

"They are calling the students, and they are saying, 'If you are not going to support our party, we can actually kill you'," the student alleged.

The student further said that the police had been contacted following an incident near Hostel No. 1 and that the DCP had visited the campus and assured students of their safety.