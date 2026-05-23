Odisha clarifies public university staff are not government employees

BHUBANESWAR: Staff of public universities under the Higher Education department cannot be treated as government employees, the state government has clarified.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of state public universities, the Higher Education department stated that their employees are governed by the Odisha Universities Act,1989, the Odisha University First Statutes, 1990, the Odisha University Recruitment and Promotion of Non-Teaching Employees’ Rules, 1991, the Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (ORSP) Rules for University Teachers,2010, and other related regulations framed from time to time.