Odisha: CHSE introduces new vocational trades to boost job-ready skills

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has rolled out seven new vocational trades for Plus II students to align with evolving job market trends.

These include solar panel installation technician, media and entertainment roles (roto artist, texturing artist, story board artist, character designing), dress making, drone pilot, computer operator and programming assistant (COPA), smart phone technician-cum-app tester, and plumber general, effective this academic year, reported The New Indian Express.

Aligning with market demands

CHSE controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida emphasised the relevance of these trades, stating, “The new trades align more closely with current market demands and are expected to help students become more job-ready in these sectors.” The curriculum integrates academic learning with practical skills, preparing students for emerging industries over a two-year period.

Media and entertainment curriculum

Students in media and entertainment trades will gain expertise in communication skills, 3D modelling, animation, visual effects, video production, audio-visual effects workflow, colour theory, and colour correction, fostering hands-on proficiency in creative and technical fields.

Following last year’s addition of five courses, office management, fashion technology, dairying, paramedical and health care, and travel and tourism, the total vocational trades now stand at 47. The earlier tailoring course has been updated to dress designing. Over 10,000 students are enrolled across 209 vocational higher secondary schools in the state.