Odisha cabinet approves 2,200 Godabarisha model schools

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore for construction of 2,200 model schools under the Godabarisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (GAV) scheme during a three-year period from 2025-26 to 2027-28.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons that while the estimated cost per school is around `5 crore, the actual expenditure will be determined based on the detailed project report (DPR).

Targeting the previous BJD government, he said that the primary education system had collapsed during its 24-year rule.

“They had just painted broken walls of the schools in the name of 5T transformation. Our government has now approved the GAV scheme for holistic improvement of primary education system in the state,” Majhi added.