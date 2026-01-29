Odisha building a future-ready and inclusive aviation ecosystem: Usha Padhee

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s focus on the aviation sector is not just on rhetoric but on building a comprehensive, future-ready aviation ecosystem where women have opportunities to enter, grow and lead, said principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee.

Speaking at a roundtable session on ‘Women in Aviation’ at Wings India-2026, Asia’s largest civil aviation event in Hyderabad on Wednesday, she said, “The flagship Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme, a Rs 4,182 crore initiative, is bringing all facets of aviation development, including airport modernisation, regional connectivity, cargo and logistics, emerging technologies like drones and e-VTOL aircraft and aviation skill development programmes for technicians and pilots under one umbrella.”