Odisha hosts BRICS talks on future-ready education

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 6 (ANI): Senior education officials and delegates from BRICS member countries on Thursday met in Bhubaneswar and held detailed deliberations on the proposed BRICS Education Ministers' Declaration.

The meeting was part of several wide-ranging events that India is hosting during its prestigious BRICS Chairship 2026. The Ministry of Education has convened the 3rd BRICS Education Senior Officials' Meeting in Bhubaneswar, bringing together senior officials and delegates from BRICS member countries.

According to the Ministry of Education, the meeting held detailed deliberations on the proposed BRICS Education Ministers' Declaration, including the BRICS Guiding Principles on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems, alongside cooperation in Early Childhood Care and Education, TVET and skills, collaborative research and innovation, mutual recognition of qualifications, and academic leadership.

The Ministry of Education further noted that delegations exchanged perspectives and recommendations, strengthened consensus on the proposed outcomes, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to building inclusive, resilient and future-ready education systems through deeper institutional cooperation, capacity building and knowledge exchange.