3D Glass solutions facility takes shape in Odisha

New Delhi: Odisha took a major leap into the global semiconductor value chain on Sunday as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi performed the groundbreaking for 3D Glass Solutions Inc.'s (3DGS) advanced chip packaging unit in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other distinguished guests. The facility is set to bring "world's most advanced technology" to Odisha, positioning the state in the "top-tier of chip packaging."



3DGS will set up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit that will bring "the world's most advanced packaging technology to India." The plant will host a wide range of next-generation technologies, including glass interposers with passives and silicon bridges, and 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) modules.



Planned capacity is approximately 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum. The products will have "significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, RF and automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics."