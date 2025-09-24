Odisha boosts Ayurveda with new college and healthcare initiatives

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Tuesday, September 23 that the state government, with support from the Centre, will establish a new Ayurveda college in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district, with an investment of Rs 85 crore, reported The New Indian Express.

Expansion of AYUSH hospitals and services

During the state-level National Ayurveda Day 2025 function at Jayadev Bhawan, the chief minister highlighted ongoing efforts to promote Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine. “Three more integrated AYUSH hospitals are being constructed in Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Balasore under the National AYUSH Mission and another college will come up at Rairangpur.

This is in addition to the existing three government Ayurveda colleges,” he said. Additionally, while Kendrapara’s district headquarters hospital already has a Panchakarma service centre, two more units will be established in Bargarh and Keonjhar.

Eight additional service centres are planned for other district headquarters hospitals within the current financial year to enhance access to traditional healthcare.

Promoting Ayurveda’s global and cultural significance

Describing Ayurveda as India’s invaluable contribution to the world, Majhi emphasised its role beyond a medical system. He noted that the goal is to share its “ancient knowledge, philosophical perspective and cultural significance for the well-being of people.” With traditional systems gaining global popularity, he highlighted India’s position as a leader in this domain.

The chief minister underscored Ayurveda’s focus on balanced diet, lifestyle, and natural healing, contrasting it with modern medicine’s side-effects and high costs. He noted that these factors have driven people to explore alternative therapies like Ayurveda for holistic healthcare.

Emphasis on health awareness and yoga

Majhi stressed the importance of health awareness and adopting yoga as a way of life. “The state government is making sincere efforts to promote Ayurveda education, research and treatment while the Health department has taken all possible initiatives to make AYUSH accessible to people in both rural and urban areas,” he added.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling reported that over 2.3 crore patients have received healthcare services through Ayurvedic treatment this year. During the event, the chief minister also released a newsletter from the AYUSH directorate, further highlighting the state’s commitment to promoting traditional medicine.