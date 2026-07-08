Odisha: BJD to launch statewide campaign over errors in school textbooks

Bhubaneswar: The BJD announced a statewide 'Save Education Campaign' from July 9 to 15, demanding stringent action against those responsible for alleged errors in textbooks for classes 1 to 8.

The opposition party accused the BJP government of failing to withdraw the allegedly error-ridden textbooks despite the commencement of the academic session, and reiterated its demand for the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.