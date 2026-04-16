Odisha, Bhubaneswar region step up CBSE Class X performance

BHUBANESWAR: Over 93 per cent students from Odisha cleared the CBSE Class X exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. Schools from the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.66, up from last year’s 92.40 pc.

The state’s pass percentage was marginally less than the national average of 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys in the exams in Odisha this year. As per CBSE data, the pass percentage of girls and boys stood 94.83 per cent and 92.60 per cent respectively.

A total 64,900 students, including 34,512 boys and 30,88 girls, from 741 schools appeared the class X board exam across 272 centres this year in the state, out of whom 60,788, which included 31,971 boys and 28,817 girls, cleared the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent.

The Bhubaneswar region comprising three states, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, recorded a 94.67 pc success rate, logging an overall increase from last year’s 92.64 pc.

While CBSE stuck to its earlier decision of not releasing any toppers list, the board will issue a merit certificate for the top 0.1 per cent students. These will be issued for students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects, the central board said.

The merit certificate will be available on the DigiLocker mobile app of the students concerned after the second board examination.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated all the students who appeared for Class X CBSE examinations. “Regardless of the examination results, let everyone move forward with confidence to shape a new future, remain prepared to face every challenge in life with firm determination and maintain strong morale. I wish everyone a bright future and all-round success in the coming days,” he said taking to his X handle.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the announcement of the CBSE Class X results as a significant moment for the students nationwide. “Those who have succeeded deserve commendation for their hard work, discipline and perseverance in reaching this milestone. At the same time, it is important to recognise that a single examination does not define one’s potential,” Pradhan wrote on X.

In terms of school categories, Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded a pass percentage of 99.57 pc, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 99.42 pc, STSS at 97.42 pc, independent schools at 93.77 pc, government schools at 91.43 pc and government-aided schools at 91.01 pc. The examinations were conducted between February 17 and March 11.

This story has been written by Asish Mehta.