Odisha bags Rs 67K cr investment proposals at investors' meet

Odisha is poised to emerge as one of India’s key growth engines, with the Odisha Investors’ Meet serving as a catalyst to convert investment intent into tangible outcomes, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He was addressing industry leaders on Day 2 of Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on Friday.

As many as 13 MoUs were signed during the event, reflecting an investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore and an estimated employment generation of 15,905 jobs. In addition, the state received investment intentions worth Rs 39,131 crore, which could create over 40,000 employment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha is positioning itself as a future-ready investment destination anchored in policy stability, competitive costs and a facilitative governance framework.

Referring to the shifting geography of India’s industrial growth, he said Odisha is emerging as the anchor of the national Purvodaya vision. Drawing a comparison, he noted that while Hyderabad traditionally looked west and south for growth, Odisha is now playing a similar transformative role in the east, with immense potential driven by lower costs of doing business and faster approval mechanisms.