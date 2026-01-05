Odisha asks schools, colleges to form Electoral Literacy Clubs

BHUBANESWAR: Amid stress on voter awareness, schools and colleges across the state have been asked to form Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) to promote awareness about electoral participation among students and youth.

The initiative is a part of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s flagship Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme that focuses on improving electoral literacy. Accordingly, the chief electoral officer, Odisha has issued instructions for establishment of ELCs in every school and college in the state, a Home department directive to district collectors and district education officers (DEOs) stated.

The ELCs will be formed under two categories - ELC Future Voters to cater to students from classes IX to XII and ELC New Voters to sensitise students and youth in colleges, universities and other educational institutions including professional and technical institutes. This apart, the district authorities have been asked to organise Chunav Paathshala programmes for the youth who are not part of the formal education system.