Odisha asks higher education institutions to revive anti-ragging, grievance committees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department has directed universities and colleges across the state to ensure that key statutory committees are constituted or reconstituted before the start of regular academic activities for the 2026–27 academic session.

The directive, issued to state and private universities, deemed universities and government-aided and unaided degree colleges, calls for an immediate review of committees including anti-ragging panels, anti-ragging squads, monitoring cells, Internal Committees, students’ grievance redressal committees and ombudspersons, wherever applicable.