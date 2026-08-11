Odisha asks higher education institutions to revive anti-ragging, grievance committees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department has directed universities and colleges across the state to ensure that key statutory committees are constituted or reconstituted before the start of regular academic activities for the 2026–27 academic session.
The directive, issued to state and private universities, deemed universities and government-aided and unaided degree colleges, calls for an immediate review of committees including anti-ragging panels, anti-ragging squads, monitoring cells, Internal Committees, students’ grievance redressal committees and ombudspersons, wherever applicable.
In a letter issued on August 5, the department noted that transfers, retirements, resignations, long leave and other changes in staff availability may have left some committees incomplete or non-functional. Institutions have therefore been asked to immediately constitute any missing committees in accordance with relevant laws, rules, UGC regulations and government guidelines.
Where existing chairpersons, conveners, nodal officers or members are no longer serving, institutions must replace them with eligible members. The prescribed composition, quorum, tenure and representation requirements, including those concerning women, students, SC/ST communities and external members, must also be maintained.
Institutions have been instructed to issue fresh office orders containing members’ names, designations, roles, mobile numbers, official email addresses and tenure. The details must also be updated on the HIMS Portal.
The reconstituted bodies should be operational from the beginning of the new academic session and ready to address student complaints, grievances and support-related matters. Contact details of officials must be displayed on websites, notice boards, hostels and other prominent locations.
Registrars, principals and heads of institutions have been asked to complete the process within seven days of receiving the directive and before regular academic activities begin for 2026–27.
This report is based on inputs from PTI, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.