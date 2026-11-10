Odisha approves ₹393.62-crore scheme to provide free Wi-Fi in 601 colleges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved a ₹393.62-crore scheme to provide free Wi-Fi connectivity across 601 government and aided colleges in the state. The initiative, titled ‘Odisha Shikshanet – Empowering Students through a Free Wi-Fi Internet Facility to All Colleges and Universities’, will be implemented over three years, from the 2026-27 to 2028-29 financial years.

Under the scheme, every authenticated student will be eligible for up to 1 GB of free internet data per day within the college campus. The facility is expected to benefit more than six lakh students and faculty members by improving access to digital learning resources, online academic platforms and research materials.

According to the state government, the initiative aims to strengthen digital infrastructure in higher education institutions, particularly in rural, remote and economically weaker areas where students may face difficulties accessing reliable internet connectivity.