Odisha approves 20 mega projects worth Rs 76,612 crore, expects over 50,500 jobs

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved 20 mega projects entailing investment of Rs 76,612 crore across nine districts with the potential to create more than 50,500 jobs.

The approvals signal a strategic shift towards advanced manufacturing and new-age sectors such as lab-grown diamonds, rare earth magnets, green energy equipment and value-added minerals, besides traditional industries like steel and power.

“As our government completes two years, Odisha has emerged one of the key investment destinations in the country. Progressive policies, improved ease-of-doing business and strong infrastructure have enabled us to attract investments across both traditional and emerging sectors,” Majhi said.