Odisha annual board exams: Minister confident of fair conduct

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the annual Matriculation (High School Certificate) and +2 (Higher Secondary) examinations, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Tuesday said that all preparations have been completed, with comprehensive arrangements in place to ensure smooth, fair, and malpractice-free conduct of the exams.

The minister informed that question papers have been secured with advanced safety features, including watermarking and special printing patterns, to prevent leakage and duplication.

Strict monitoring mechanisms have also been put in place, similar to previous years when examinations were conducted successfully without major irregularities.