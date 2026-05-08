Odisha and UN India explore deeper collaboration across key sectors

Singh Deo told Priesner that Odisha is playing a proactive role in advancing the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, with strong emphasis on agricultural growth, industrial development and clean energy transition.

He said agriculture remains a top priority for the state with sustained efforts for doubling farmers’ income, promoting climate-resilient practices and strengthening agri-value chains. Tourism and heritage conservation emerged as another major area of focus.