Odisha adds over 10,000 undergraduate seats despite high vacancy levels

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has struggled to fill up the seats at the undergraduate (UG) level over the last few years, it has moved to add over 10,000 more across major streams in universities and colleges this year.

The Higher Education department (DHE) stated that the decision was taken after a review of admission data from previous academic sessions revealed that demand for admission in certain UG subjects was significantly higher than the sanctioned intake capacity in many higher educational institutions.