Odia girls set benchmark with 100% CBSE Class X pass result

BHUBANESWAR: In a moment of pride for Odisha, two Odia girls have scored a perfect 100 per cent in the CBSE Class X board examination, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Alisha Biswal of Kendriya Vidyalaya-I in Bhubaneswar and Teena Rath of Mother’s Public School, Puri have secured a flawless 500 out of 500, positioning themselves among the top scorers in the board examination.

Amazed with her results, Alisha said she studied for three to four hours every day after school. “I was expecting to perform well but securing 500 out of 500 has come as a pleasant surprise. I am very happy with the results,” she said.

Alisha’s father Sudarshan Biswal, who works as an assistant drug controller in the city, said his daughter aspires to pursue medical education and become a neurosurgeon.

Meanwhile, Teena, who also secured 100 per cent in the exam, emerging as a top scorer both at the state and national level, said she is preparing for the NEET and wishes to serve the society as a cardiac surgeon.

“Teena’s achievement is landmark. Her success reflects clarity of purpose, dedication and the courage to pursue excellence without compromise,” said Mother’s Public School chairperson Poly Patnaik.

Patnaik said the Mother’s Group of Schools registered a perfect 100 per cent pass rate in the CBSE Class X board examination 2025-26, reaffirming its legacy of academic excellence and collective commitment.