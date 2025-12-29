Nurturing hidden talents alongside academics key to success: Odisha CM

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said every individual possesses hidden talents and recognising and nurturing these abilities, along with academic learning, is key to achieving success in life.

Addressing students at the golden jubilee celebration of PM Shri Government High School at Sirigida in Telkoi block, the chief minister said while studying hard is essential, it is not sufficient in today’s technology-driven era. “Keeping pace with technological advancements and developing one’s inherent talents are equally important for success,” he said.