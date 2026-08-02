NTKMA engages industry, education sectors to build people's movement for Simhastha 2027

Discussions focused on industry participation through CSR initiatives, corporate volunteer programmes, technology support, digital solutions, environmental sustainability, skilled volunteering, and coordinated efforts to strengthen facilities and services for pilgrims during Simhastha 2027. Industry bodies were also encouraged to nominate nodal officers to ensure seamless coordination with the Authority.

Speaking during the meetings, Shekhar Singh said that the successful organisation of Simhastha 2027 requires collective participation from all sections of society. He emphasised that educational institutions can shape a disciplined and motivated volunteer force, while industries can contribute through innovation, technology, skilled manpower and corporate social responsibility. He urged all stakeholders to work in close partnership with the Authority to make Simhastha 2027 a model of citizen participation, service and sustainable event management.