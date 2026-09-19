NLSIU screening row: NSUI alleges ABVP targeting student organisers

New Delhi: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday criticised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over the controversy surrounding the proposed screening of the documentary ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’ at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, alleging that students involved in the programme were targeted through social media campaigns and their privacy was compromised.



In a statement issued by Lakshya Raj V, President of Bengaluru Central District NSUI Karnataka, the student body said it “strongly condemns the actions” of ABVP over the issue and clarified that it had no connection with the NLSIU student body or the committee involved in organising the screening.

“We, on behalf of the National Students' Union of India, strongly condemn the actions of AndhBhakt Vidhyarthi Parishad on the issue of screening of the documentary ‘Prisoner 626710 is Present’,” the statement read.

“We would outrightly deny any relations or remote connections with the student body of NLSIU, or the committee that is in the middle of an invented fiasco. The following statement comes purely from the feeling of solidarity with the students of NLSIU and against the petty means that the AndhBhakt Vidhyarthi Parishad has stooped to in the given situation,” it added.



NSUI said educational institutions should remain spaces for “debate and deliberation” and claimed that NLSIU was among the institutions where expression of dissent was encouraged.

“The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru is one of the few spaces in the country where genuine dissent and the expression of it are welcomed and given a platform to stage themselves,” the statement said.