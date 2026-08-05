NSUI demands student union polls in MP after HC order

Bhopal: Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday demanded that student union elections in Madhya Pradesh be conducted through the direct election system after the High Court directed the state government to hold the polls in September.



Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, NSUI state president Ashutosh Chouksey said the organisation had been consistently fighting for the restoration of student union elections, which have remained pending in the state for nearly nine years. He added the High Court issued the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NSUI state secretary Adnan Ansari in 2024.

"Nearly after nine years, the High Court, while hearing a PIL filed by an NSUI colleague, has directed the government to conduct student union elections in Madhya Pradesh in the first week of September. NSUI has been demanding direct student union elections for several years through protests, public campaigns and finally through the court. Now the government will have to implement it," Chouksey said.



The NSUI leader alleged that previously the student union elections held in 2017 were merely a formality and did not reflect the true democratic process.

"Student union elections teach lakhs of students about democracy and democratic processes in college campuses. Many leaders in Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several others, emerged from student politics. We do not understand why the BJP government does not want to conduct direct student union elections," he added.