Nottingham Trent University celebrates Indian Scholarship awardees

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) recently conducted a series of on-campus scholarship events, celebrating the successes of all international students who have been awarded an NTU scholarship for the current academic year.

Held across two evenings at NTU’s City Campus in Nottingham, the events brought together students who were awarded scholarships for the September 2025 and January 2026 intakes. 1,596 scholarships were awarded to this cohort, of which 524 were awarded to Indian students.

The students honoured at the events were recipients of merit-based scholarships (NTU Excellence Awards and the India Prestigious University Award) across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Scholarship recipients received their certificates from academics within their respective schools, providing them opportunities to connect directly with faculty members and peers. The celebrations also comprised food and refreshments, a live performance by the NTU Pop Choir, and a range of games and activities.

Anna Audhali, Senior Regional Manager, Nottingham Trent University, said, "We were pleased to welcome our scholarship recipients to these celebrations and recognise the hard work that brought them to Nottingham Trent University. Beginning university is an important milestone, and events like these help students feel acknowledged, connected, and part of the NTU community from the outset.”