Nottingham Trent University announces scholarships for Indian students across UG and PG programmes

The university stated that scholarship recipients are invited to attend a formal ceremony where they receive certificates recognising their achievement.

NTU also highlighted its focus on employability, noting that students have access to industry-linked learning opportunities, including placements and live projects through partnerships with over 2,000 organisations globally.

Applicants must first secure an offer for an eligible course before applying for scholarships. Awards are granted based on academic performance, leadership potential, and overall profile.

Scholarship applications will be assessed in three rounds, with deadlines on March 25, April 22 and June 24, 2026. Applicants are advised to apply early to allow sufficient time for visa processing and academic planning.

Nottingham Trent University is ranked among the top 25 universities in the UK, according to The Guardian University Guide 2026, and has a student population exceeding 36,000, including more than 6,000 international students.