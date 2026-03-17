Nottingham Trent University announces scholarships for Indian students across UG and PG programmes

Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, has introduced a scholarship package for Indian students, offering tuition fee support of up to 50% for eligible undergraduate and postgraduate applicants. The scholarships are merit-based and aim to recognise academic achievement and potential contributions to the university community.
According to the university, the initiative comes as Indian students have become NTU’s largest international student group. The expanded financial support is intended to improve access to higher education in the UK for Indian students.
NTU’s Excellence Scholarships form a key part of the offering. Undergraduate students may receive either a 50% or 25% tuition fee reduction in the first year, followed by £3,000 per year for subsequent years. The total scholarship value can reach up to £15,350 for the 50% award and £10,675 for the 25% award over the course of the degree.
For postgraduate programmes, scholarship amounts range from £2,000 to £12,500, depending on the course and level of award.
In addition to Excellence Scholarships, Indian students can apply for several other funding options, including:
Undergraduate Executive Dean’s Scholarship: £5,000
NTU International Merit Scholarship: £3,000
NTU International Scholarship: £2,000
Sibling Loyalty Reward: 20% tuition fee reduction for students with a sibling studying at NTU
MBA Excellence Scholarship: Up to 50% tuition fee coverage
The university stated that scholarship recipients are invited to attend a formal ceremony where they receive certificates recognising their achievement.
NTU also highlighted its focus on employability, noting that students have access to industry-linked learning opportunities, including placements and live projects through partnerships with over 2,000 organisations globally.
Applicants must first secure an offer for an eligible course before applying for scholarships. Awards are granted based on academic performance, leadership potential, and overall profile.
Scholarship applications will be assessed in three rounds, with deadlines on March 25, April 22 and June 24, 2026. Applicants are advised to apply early to allow sufficient time for visa processing and academic planning.
Nottingham Trent University is ranked among the top 25 universities in the UK, according to The Guardian University Guide 2026, and has a student population exceeding 36,000, including more than 6,000 international students.