Student protests: Kharge calls for Amit Shah's response

New Delhi: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Opposition would continue its stand in Parliament and demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of force against student protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "Nothing will happen tomorrow. We will continue to do what we have been doing till now."



Today, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital and other states.



On the demand to send the FCRA Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Kharge said, "It should be sent."