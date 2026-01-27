Tourism rebounds in North Sikkim after Toong–Naga road reopens

North Sikkim: Tourist movement in North Sikkim has returned to normal following the reopening of the Toong-Naga Road, according to Nim Tshering Lepcha, Chairman of the Sikkim Welfare Commission.



Speaking on the current situation, Lepcha said, "The tourist flow towards Lachung is running smoothly, with nearly 400 tourist vehicles visiting the region daily," adding that road conditions have improved significantly, ensuring safe and uninterrupted travel for visitors.



Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing a bridge over the Taram Chu River on the route to Lachen. The bridge is expected to be completed by the first week of February, after which tourist movement to Lachen will also be reopened.