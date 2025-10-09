Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 goes to trio for creating ‘magic frameworks’ that could help fight climate change

This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi for their pioneering work on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), materials that can trap and store gases, with potential applications in tackling pollution and climate change, reported Associated Press.

Announced on Wednesday, October 8, the Nobel Committee described their discovery as a “groundbreaking” contribution to science that could help address some of humanity’s biggest environmental challenges, from capturing carbon dioxide to extracting water from dry desert air.

Tiny structures, huge potential

MOFs are intricate, lattice-like molecular structures made by combining metals with organic compounds. While they appear small from the outside, their internal surface area is vast, enabling them to store large quantities of gases like carbon dioxide or hydrogen.

To explain their unique ability, Olof Ramström, a member of the Nobel Committee, drew a playful comparison to Hermione Granger’s enchanted handbag from Harry Potter. Just as Hermione’s bag can hold far more than it seems, MOFs, he said, are “small on the outside but very large on the inside.”

Built step by step

The concept first took shape in 1989, when Richard Robson began exploring molecular frameworks made from metals. Over the years, Kitagawa and Yaghi built upon his foundation, refining and expanding the potential of MOFs to create stable, porous materials that can be tailored for different purposes, from energy storage to environmental cleanup.

Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, noted that “metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions.”

By allowing scientists to design materials at the molecular level, MOFs open doors to innovations such as clean energy storage, air purification, and even sustainable manufacturing.

For students and researchers, this year’s chemistry Nobel highlights how curiosity-driven science, connecting chemistry, physics, and environmental research, can lead to discoveries that may one day reshape how we combat climate change.