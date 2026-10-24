"No slogans calling for free Kashmir were raised in Jamia students protest”: Congress MP Imran Masood



“Even a child here would not say otherwise. I strongly condemn those trying to weaken this movement by putting up such posters. The students’ concerns are legitimate. Why don’t you restore the student union? They are the future of this country. Why is there an attempt to crush the future of this nation?” he said earlier before getting detained.

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia constituted a seven-member high-level committee to engage with protesting students, examine their demands and take steps to restore normalcy on campus, following a hunger strike and protests over students’ demands.