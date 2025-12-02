No country can solve climate change challenge alone, says German Ambassador in COP30

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann, reflecting on the two weeks of COP 30 negotiations in Belem, Brazil, emphasised the importance of multilateralism and collective action, stressing "credible climate action cannot be one-size-fits-all.'



The UN climate conference in Belem, Brazil, COP30, took place from November 10-21, 2025. The event brought together world leaders, scientists, and other stakeholders to discuss global climate action.



"COP30 has reminded us that climate change is not a challenge any country can solve alone. The decision adopted in Belem- the 'Global Mutirão' or collective effort, is therefore particularly fitting," Philipp Ackermann said during the 'Climate Talks' series hosted by the German Embassy in New Delhi on Monday.



The high-level edition of its 'Climate Talks' series focused on "COP30: Reflections from Belem." Along with the German Ambassador, the conversation featured Arunabha Ghosh, Founder-CEO of Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and South Asia Envoy to COP30, according to a statement from the German Embassy.



Speaking in his capacity as South Asia's Special Envoy, Ghosh emphasised that COP30 marked a shift toward implementation after years of abstract debate.



He said, "COP30 underscored that implementation, not abstraction, is now the centre of global climate action. Across South Asia, the message is clear: Adaptation and resilience are urgent priorities shaped by very different lived realities in Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives or Bangladesh. Countries must have the flexibility to report on what truly matters to them, because credible climate action cannot be one-size-fits-all."



He said, "Multilateralism, with all its imperfections, still matters." In a COP of many truths, securing even an imperfect deal was essential to show that collective action remains possible. Just transition must also put people first: you can repurpose physical assets and redesign financial assets, but you cannot abandon human assets whose livelihoods depend on coal today."