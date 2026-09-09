Sudhakar Singh takes aim at LG over safety audits of student PGs

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh on Wednesday questioned the relevance of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ordering safety audits of PG hubs following the Satya Niketan incident, declaring that the government has no constructive agenda regarding students or the general public.



Speaking to ANI, Singh drew on the 2024 Rajinder Nagar incident, in which three civil services aspirants drowned in the basement library of an IAS coaching centre, alleging that similar assurances regarding the safety of student study spaces were given at that time as well.

“What exactly are they going to audit?.. It hasn't been long since students drowned and died in a basement where a coaching centre was operating. At that time, too, there was talk about ensuring the safety of buildings where students study. Where is any work being done for safety? This government is a total failure; they have no constructive agenda regarding students or the general public…” said Singh.



Singh's remarks came after Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at a review meeting, directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that structural audits of all buildings in PG hubs across Delhi are carried out within a week. During the meeting, the Lieutenant-Governor pointed out that the problems faced by students living in PG accommodations were grave and required both short-term and long-term solutions.