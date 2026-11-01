Nara Lokesh orders counselling for students after Rapthadu attack



Emphasising the need to ensure a safe environment for students, the Education Minister said that no child should have to live or learn in fear.

"No child should have to live or learn in fear. We will continue to stand by these children and their families, helping them regain their confidence and return to school feeling safe and secure. Their well-being remains our utmost priority," he added.



On Saturday morning, an intruder — identified as a relative of the victim — entered a Class 10 classroom during school hours and brutally attacked a female student with a wood-cutting saw/blade, injuring another classmate who tried to intervene.



Education Minister Nara Lokesh coordinated emergency medical protocols and facilitated a green channel to airlift the critically injured Class 10 girl to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Her condition has since stabilised following initial surgeries.

Earlier, in another post on X, Lokesh said, "I have been in constant touch with the medical team at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, to check on the little girl's condition. I am relieved to hear that the doctors have managed to control the bleeding and that her condition is currently stable. She is undergoing orthopaedic surgery, which will be followed by plastic surgery to treat her facial and other injuries."