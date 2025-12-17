No central plan for industrial tourism in Telangana: Ministry

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Tourism has clarified that it does not operate a dedicated scheme to promote industrial tourism at sites such as NTPC Ramagundam Thermal Power Plant and coal mining operations in Bellampalli.

In a written reply to a Lok Sabha question, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the development and promotion of tourism destinations, including industrial tourism, is primarily the responsibility of state governments.

Responding to a question raised by Mancherial MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, the minister stated that while there are no specific timelines, funds or projects exclusively earmarked for industrial tourism in these areas, states can leverage existing schemes by the Union government, such as Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, PRASHAD, the Challenge-Based Destination Development scheme and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment programme.