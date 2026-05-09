NITI Aayog flags learning gaps and rising dropouts in Telangana schools

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s school education system is at a “critical turning point”, with the latest NITI Aayog report flagging concerns over learning quality, student retention and widening digital gaps, particularly in rural areas.

The report, “School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement”, states that the state’s education challenge has moved beyond ensuring school access and now centres on improving learning outcomes, reducing dropouts, strengthening digital readiness and preparing students for future employment needs.