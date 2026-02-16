NIT-Rourkela & OMC sign pact for capacity building and upskilling of professionals

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology- Rourkela has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for structured capacity building, technical upskilling and managerial development of professionals.

The collaboration will support joint research, innovation, digitisation and operational optimisation initiatives.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by NIT-R director K Umamaheshwar Rao and OMC Director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal.

It coincided with the inauguration of a three-day continuous professional development (CPD) programme for OMC professional on mineral resource management:

Technical, regulatory and strategic insights. Organised jointly by the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and the NIT-R’s Mining Engineering department, the CPD programme was designed for intensive training that integrates technical, regulatory and strategic dimensions of mineral resource management.

Coordinating the collaboration, dean (Alumni, Industry and International Relations) HB Sahu said the partnership aims to strengthen the technical expertise and managerial capabilities of OMC professionals to meet the evolving demands of the mining sector.