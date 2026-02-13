NIT-R signs MoU with Survey of India on geospatial research

ROURKELA: In a bid to promote collaboration in geospatial science and mapping technologies, the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Odisha & Chhattisgarh Geo-spatial Directorate of the Survey of India on Wednesday.

The partnership envisages combining Survey of India’s expertise in national mapping and geodesy with NIT-R’s strengths in geo-dynamics, remote sensing, earth sciences and climate studies.

The agreement will enable joint research projects, academic events and technical exchanges in alignment with the National Geospatial Policy-2022.

The MoU was signed by NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao and director of Odisha & Chhattisgarh Geo-spatial Directorate Swarnima Bajpai.