Sitharaman meets students, young media professionals on Vande Bharat



In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance wrote, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman had embarked on the Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Jaipur to participate in the BRICS Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings today. She interacted with fellow travellers during the train journey."

https://x.com/FinMinIndia/status/2087213342742180093



Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry is set to bring together the leadership of public sector banks and financial institutions for a two-day conclave on August 17-18 to discuss deposit mobilisation, financing the investment cycle and other key banking issues.



According to an official release issued by the Ministry, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) will host the PSB Confluence in New Delhi, with Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary set to attend the event.

The conclave is aimed at bringing participating institutions together to "brainstorm on identified themes, share proven practices, and discuss practical initiatives that can be adopted across the banking ecosystem," the Finance Ministry said.