NIRF Management Rankings 2023–2025: Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu lead India's top 100 B-Schools

Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu emerged as the joint leaders in the geographical distribution of India's top 100 management institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, with 12 institutions each.

An EdexLive analysis of the official Management rankings for 2023, 2024 and 2025 shows that both states increased their representation over the three-year period, while Maharashtra and Delhi maintained consistent numbers.

Tamil Nadu recorded a steady increase, from 10 institutions in 2023 to 11 in 2024 and 12 in 2025. Uttar Pradesh had 11 institutions in both 2023 and 2024 before reaching 12 in 2025.