NIRF College Rankings: Which states dominated India's top 100 colleges over three years?

As the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) College Rankings 2026 remain awaited, an analysis of the previous three editions shows that Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala have consistently accounted for the majority of institutions in India's top 100 colleges.

Tamil Nadu retained the leading position in all three years, although its representation declined in 2025 after increasing in 2024. Delhi recovered its 2023 count, while Kerala recorded a steady increase.

The analysis is based on the College category rankings released by the Ministry of Education for 2023, 2024 and 2025.